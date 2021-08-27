IT1 Hoechstetter Reenliststs at World War II Memorial

210827-N-RB168-0139 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (August 27, 2021) Information System Technician 1st Class Richard Hoechstetter, from Pittsburgh, Pa.,(right) takes the oath of enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at the Southwestern Pennsylvania World War II Memorial. Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

