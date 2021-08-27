CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan E. Martinez from, Riverside, Calif., assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Combined Task Group 68.6, holds a helmet while water is ceremoniously poured into it during an Expeditionary Warfare (EXW) pinning ceremony on base, Aug. 27, 2021. During the ceremony, a helmet signifying all the warriors who served before is passed along and filled with the following elements: Sand, representing all the beaches we have crossed; dirt, the memory of the Navy’s proud history; saltwater, the reminder of the naval genesis of the sea; and river water, reminding us that the Navy owns the inland waters – together representing the proud accomplishments of U.S. Naval history. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Nestor Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 10:46 Photo ID: 6808179 VIRIN: 210827-N-AW702-0113 Resolution: 3419x2568 Size: 4.4 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSRON EXW Pinning [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.