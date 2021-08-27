Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSRON EXW Pinning [Image 8 of 14]

    MSRON EXW Pinning

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Mayra Cortes, from Santa Clara, Calif., assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Combined Task Group 68.6, applauds in formation during an Expeditionary Warfare (EXW) pinning ceremony on base, Aug. 27, 2021. During the ceremony, a helmet signifying all the warriors who served before is passed along and filled with the following elements: Sand, representing all the beaches we have crossed; dirt, the memory of the Navy’s proud history; saltwater, the reminder of the naval genesis of the sea; and river water, reminding us that the Navy owns the inland waters – together representing the proud accomplishments of U.S. Naval history. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Nestor Mejia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 10:46
    Photo ID: 6808176
    VIRIN: 210827-N-AW702-0110
    Resolution: 2640x1760
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: SANTA CLARA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON EXW Pinning [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning
    MSRON EXW Pinning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ
    MSRON 11
    Combined Task Group 68.6
    EXW Pinning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT