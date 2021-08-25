U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing poses for a portrait in celebration of Women’s Equality Day August 25, 2021 at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Women’s Equality Day, which takes place every year on August 26, commemorates the passage of the 19ht Amendment to the U.S Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 04:30 Photo ID: 6808051 VIRIN: 210825-F-DU706-001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.14 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.