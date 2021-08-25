Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day [Image 13 of 18]

    Women's Equality Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lillian Levy from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing poses for a portrait in celebration of Women’s Equality Day August 25, 2021 at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. Women’s Equality Day, which takes place every year on August 26, commemorates the passage of the 19ht Amendment to the U.S Constitution, granting women the right to vote. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 04:29
    Photo ID: 6808046
    VIRIN: 210825-F-DU706-1337
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Equality
    Women's Equality Day
    Military
    Women
    Air Force

