Evacuees from Afghanistan Land at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 27, 2021) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota personnel assist evacuees from Afghanistan after their arrival at NAVSTA Rota Aug. 27, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Location: ROTA, ES