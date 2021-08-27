NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 27, 2021) A Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Sailor assists evacuees from Afghanistan with retrieving their luggage after arriving at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 27, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:45 Photo ID: 6807998 VIRIN: 210827-N-RY670-2371 Resolution: 4393x2929 Size: 2.17 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Land at Naval Station Rota [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.