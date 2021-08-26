Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, volunteer to distribute food to Oahu residents in Honolulu, Hawaii, August 11, 2021. Volunteers partnered with military members from around the island with a local charity to help distribute 124,000 pounds of food. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6807811
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-GM429-0002
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Feeding a Purpose [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT