    Feeding a Purpose [Image 1 of 2]

    Feeding a Purpose

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, volunteer to distribute food to Oahu residents in Honolulu, Hawaii, August 11, 2021. Volunteers partnered with military members from around the island with a local charity to help distribute 124,000 pounds of food. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeding a Purpose [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USAF

