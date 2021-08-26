Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HING's Joint Task Force Assist With Surge Testing [Image 2 of 5]

    HING's Joint Task Force Assist With Surge Testing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jansen-James Bailey-Manoi, assigned to Task Force Oahu Bravo Company, Joint Task Force, Hawaii National Guard, assists with registration at the free COVID-19 Test Event located at the Aloha Stadium on Aug. 26, 2021, Honolulu, Hawai'i. The Hawai'i Department of Health testing is offered in partnership with the Honolulu Fire Department and Hawaii National Guard through Aug. 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 20:10
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hawaii National Guard
    Joint Task Force
    HING
    COVID-19
    COVID response
    Task Force Oahu

