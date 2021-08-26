HING's Joint Task Force Assist With Surge Testing

U.S. Army Spc.. Kristian Ibana-Luis, assigned to Task Force Oahu Bravo Company, Joint Task Force, Hawaii National Guard, sanitizes clipboards and pen used during the free COVID-19 Test Event located at the Aloha Stadium on Aug. 26, 2021, Honolulu, Hawai'i. The Hawai'i Department of Health testing is offered in partnership with the Honolulu Fire Department and Hawaii National Guard through Aug. 31. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

