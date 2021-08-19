Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hush House Engine Testing [Image 4 of 4]

    Hush House Engine Testing

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Propulsion shop perform quality control tests on an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet engine at the “Hush House” on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 20121. The “Hush House” is an on-base facility where Aerospace Propulsion specialists can openly observe the jet engine while it is running to ensure operational safety and functionality. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6807613
    VIRIN: 210819-Z-IV744-0007
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hush House Engine Testing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG

