U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Propulsion shop perform quality control tests on an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet engine at the “Hush House” on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 20121. The “Hush House” is an on-base facility where Aerospace Propulsion specialists can openly observe the jet engine while it is running to ensure operational safety and functionality. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6807611
|VIRIN:
|210819-Z-IV744-0005
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hush House Engine Testing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT