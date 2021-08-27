Fort Riley and USD 475 partner for schools demoltion

From left to right, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Unified School District 475 Superintendent, witnesses Dr. Anwar Khoury, President, Unified School District 475 Board of Education and Col. William B. McKannay, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement at Fort Riley, Kansas Aug. 27.



The agreement outlines the partnership in the demolition of obsolete school buildings on Fort Riley.

