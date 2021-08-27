Fort Riley and USD 475 partner for schools demolition.

From left to right, Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent; Dr. Anwar Khoury, President, USD 475 Board of Education; Col. William B. McKannay, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy V. Speichert, Command Sgt. Maj. of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, celebrate the signing of the Intergovernmental Support Agreement at Fort Riley, Kansas Aug. 27.



USD 475 operates one middle school and four elementary schools on Fort Riley.

