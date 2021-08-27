436th Airlift Wing leadership recognizes this week’s Top Performer

Col. Matt Husemann, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, left, 436th AW command chief, congratulate Airman 1st Class Justin Riedel, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, for being the wing’s Top Performer of the week on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2021. Riedel received a certificate and was coined by Husemann and Bayes for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

