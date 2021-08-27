Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Airman 1st Class Justin Riedel, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, with a certificate as the week’s Top Performer on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2021. Riedel was coined by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6806984
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-DA916-1006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|555.48 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Hometown:
|HADDAM, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th Airlift Wing leadership recognizes this week’s Top Performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT