Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Airman 1st Class Justin Riedel, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, with a certificate as the week’s Top Performer on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2021. Riedel was coined by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:48 Photo ID: 6806984 VIRIN: 210827-F-DA916-1006 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 555.48 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Hometown: HADDAM, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th Airlift Wing leadership recognizes this week’s Top Performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.