    436th Airlift Wing leadership recognizes this week’s Top Performer [Image 1 of 2]

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Airman 1st Class Justin Riedel, 436th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, with a certificate as the week’s Top Performer on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2021. Riedel was coined by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6806984
    VIRIN: 210827-F-DA916-1006
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 555.48 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Hometown: HADDAM, CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing leadership recognizes this week’s Top Performer [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    top performer

