    Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Soldiers with the 347th Human Resources Company of the Minnesota National Guard monitor a Command Post of the Future (CPOF) computer Aug. 14, 2021, during the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-21-04 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CPOF is a software system that allows commanders to maintain topsight over the battlefield and collaborate with supervisors, peers, and subordinates over live data. CSTX prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. This image modified for security purposes. (U.S. Army Reserve photo illustration by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    cpof
    CSTX 78-21-04
    near peer training
    command center of the future

