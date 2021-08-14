Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 347th Human Resources Company of the Minnesota National Guard monitor a Command Post of the Future (CPOF) computer Aug. 14, 2021, during the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-21-04 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CPOF is a software system that allows commanders to maintain topsight over the battlefield and collaborate with supervisors, peers, and subordinates over live data. CSTX prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. This image modified for security purposes. (U.S. Army Reserve photo illustration by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

Date Taken: 08.14.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US