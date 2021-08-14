Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. Travis Tasler, a battle noncommissioned officer with the 347th Human Resources Company of the Minnesota National Guard, monitors a Command Post of the Future (CPOF) computer Aug. 14, 2021, during the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-21-04 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CPOF is a software system that allows commanders to maintain topsight over the battlefield and collaborate with supervisors, peers and subordinates over live data. Exercises like CSTX prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    Command post of the future
    347th RST

