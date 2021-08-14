Sgt. Travis Tasler, a battle noncommissioned officer with the 347th Human Resources Company of the Minnesota National Guard, monitors a Command Post of the Future (CPOF) computer Aug. 14, 2021, during the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 78-21-04 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CPOF is a software system that allows commanders to maintain topsight over the battlefield and collaborate with supervisors, peers and subordinates over live data. Exercises like CSTX prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:41 Photo ID: 6806869 VIRIN: 210814-A-PT912-6503 Resolution: 6549x4367 Size: 9.16 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness, technology combine for a successful CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.