EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 48th Medical Group out processes before deployment Aug. 23, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Airmen from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 100th Force Support Squadron came together to assist in the quick deployment of Airmen from 100th Security Forces Squadron and the 48th MDG in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

