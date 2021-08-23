Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 48th Medical Group out processes before deployment Aug. 23, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Airmen from the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and 100th Force Support Squadron came together to assist in the quick deployment of Airmen from 100th Security Forces Squadron and the 48th MDG in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwhithdrawl
    EUCOMAfghEvac
    AfrghanEvacuation

