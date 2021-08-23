EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 48th Medical Group prepare to out process for deployment at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 23, 2021 Operation Allies Refuge is a total force effort including U.S. personnel, local communities and host nation governments assisting in and enabling one of the largest airlift operations to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

Date Taken: 08.23.2021
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB