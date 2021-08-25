Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron launches B-2 Spirit to integrate with USAFE F-15 Eagle [Image 10 of 11]

    110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron launches B-2 Spirit to integrate with USAFE F-15 Eagle

    KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, ICELAND

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, depart from Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 25, 2021. The stealth bombers integrate with U.S. Air Forces in Europe F-15 Eagles as part of a joint training operation in the European theater. Training with allies and partners, and other U.S. Air Force units build strategic relationships that are critical for timely and coordinated responses when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

    stealth bomber
    Iceland
    integration
    B-2 Spirit
    European theater
    air policing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

