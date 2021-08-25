Two B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, depart from Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, August 25, 2021. The stealth bombers integrate with U.S. Air Forces in Europe F-15 Eagles as part of a joint training operation in the European theater. Training with allies and partners, and other U.S. Air Force units build strategic relationships that are critical for timely and coordinated responses when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 07:54 Photo ID: 6806367 VIRIN: 210825-F-HO012-1009 Resolution: 4308x2588 Size: 421.29 KB Location: KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, IS Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron launches B-2 Spirit to integrate with USAFE F-15 Eagle [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.