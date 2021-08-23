Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Gentleman of the United States visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglass Emhoff arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan. August 23, 2021. Emhoff visited Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Braden Anderson)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

