    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Conducts Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Conducts Training Exercise

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Andrew Russell, left, provides guidance on explosives to Sgt. Anthony Negrete, an EOD technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, during a training exercise on Target Island, off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Aug. 24, 2021. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand how to handle explosive threats to military assets in a timely manner and to ensure base operations continue uninterrupted. Target Island is an ideal location to conduct this training and, due to its isolation, it reduces the impact of noise on the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Conducts Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

