Explosive Ordinance Disposal Conducts Training Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Syphanthavong, right, an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, provides guidance on explosives to Sgt. Anthony Negrete during a training exercise on Target Island, off the coast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Aug. 24, 2021. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand how to handle explosive threats to military assets in a timely manner and to ensure base operations continue uninterrupted. Target Island is an ideal location to conduct this training and, due to its isolation, it reduces the impact of noise on the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright)

