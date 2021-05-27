Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Far East District employees host STEM event with Humphreys Central Elementary School [Image 2 of 2]

    Far East District employees host STEM event with Humphreys Central Elementary School

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    In the midst of COVID-19, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District employees host an online Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event with Humphreys Central Elementary School, May 27, 2021. Dennis Headrick (left) volunteered to coordinate the District STEM program with the Camp Humphreys schools. (US Army photo by Far East District)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:29
    Photo ID: 6806060
    VIRIN: 210826-A-A1425-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Far East District employees host STEM event with Humphreys Central Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dennis Headrick receives a certificate of USACE ULDP Level2
    Far East District employees host STEM event with Humphreys Central Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dennis Headrick, USACE Information Management / Information Technology Champion of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USACE

    STEM

    FED

    TAGS

    USACE
    STEM
    FED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT