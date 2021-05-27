In the midst of COVID-19, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District employees host an online Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event with Humphreys Central Elementary School, May 27, 2021. Dennis Headrick (left) volunteered to coordinate the District STEM program with the Camp Humphreys schools. (US Army photo by Far East District)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:29 Photo ID: 6806060 VIRIN: 210826-A-A1425-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.35 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East District employees host STEM event with Humphreys Central Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.