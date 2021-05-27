In the midst of COVID-19, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District employees host an online Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event with Humphreys Central Elementary School, May 27, 2021. Dennis Headrick (left) volunteered to coordinate the District STEM program with the Camp Humphreys schools. (US Army photo by Far East District)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 23:29
|Photo ID:
|6806060
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-A1425-002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Far East District employees host STEM event with Humphreys Central Elementary School [Image 2 of 2], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dennis Headrick, USACE Information Management / Information Technology Champion of the Year
