Dennis Headrick, USACE Information Management / Information Technology Champion of the Year

Dennis (Denny) Headrick, Far East District (FED) application support specialist, was selected as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Information Management/Information Technology (IM/IT) Champion of the Year for 2021.



Headrick is responsible for providing daily Host Based Security System (HBSS), SharePoint, ProjectWise and Aeronautical Reconnaissance Coverage Geographic Information System (ARCGIS) application support for the District.



“Denny exceled in providing superior support to the FED workforce by developing innovative solutions to customer requirements and to changes that came as the unintended results of cyber configuration requirements,” said Johnny Howard, chief of the FED Information Management Office.



Howard praised Headrick as evidence of the Far East District “Esprit de Corps” and congratulated him on this award.



“Denny fully supports the Far East District and actively participates in all FED activities. He is a member of the Diversity Council. He encourages team building and has volunteered to help coordinate with the Camp Humphreys schools to plan FED’s role in their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program.”



Headrick upgraded the ARCGIS server, eliminated Adobe Flash software vulnerability, and saved the organization thousands of dollars by completing these actions in-house. He voluntarily managed the Host-Based Security System when the District information systems security manager departed and improved organizational compliance by 5 percent.



Headrick also prepared a Windows Server 2019 instance and installed the new GIS software, ensuring that the District maintained full access to this valuable resource and removed the Windows 2012 server from operation. Previous upgrades of this system were contracted to a local vendor. Denny built the new system, without vendor support, saving the District thousands of dollars.



In addition to maintaining ongoing projects and duties, Headrick voluntarily performed the spectrum of duties of the District training coordinator until a hiring action could be processed.



“At the Far East District, I work with several passionate and talented leaders and colleagues,” said Headrick. He added that without their support and the support of his family, he would have not been able to have the impact that he has had over the past year.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve them in a fantastic organization and their recognition for my effort.”



Headrick will be presented with the USACE IM/IT Champion of the Year Award later this year at the USACE 2021 National Awards Ceremony.

