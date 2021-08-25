718th AMXS maintainers recover an E-3 Sentry during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Markayla Powers, assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs a post-flight inspection on an E-3 Sentry with the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment through a series of commander-directed field training missions that provide joint offensive, counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large-force employment training. The 718th AMXS and the 961st AACS are based at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

