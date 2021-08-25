Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    718th AMXS maintainers recover an E-3 Sentry during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 [Image 20 of 20]

    718th AMXS maintainers recover an E-3 Sentry during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron recover an E-3 Sentry with the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. RF-A 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment through a series of commander-directed field training missions that provide joint offensive, counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large-force employment training. The 718th AMXS and the 961st AACS are based at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 23:27
    Photo ID: 6806059
    VIRIN: 210825-F-HY271-0118
    Resolution: 7524x5016
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718th AMXS maintainers recover an E-3 Sentry during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 [Image 20 of 20], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-3 Sentry
    RF-A
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    AFWN
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3

