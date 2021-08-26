USS Lake Champlain arrives in Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 26, 2021) — The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) sits moored alongside USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berth 7 after arriving for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

