    USS Lake Champlain arrives in Yokosuka [Image 1 of 2]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 26, 2021) — The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) sits moored alongside USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Berth 7 after arriving for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    Lake Champlain
    Yokosuka
    Champ
    Naval Base Yokosuka
    NBY

