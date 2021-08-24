Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts training with Allies and Partners [Image 4 of 5]

    31st MEU conducts training with Allies and Partners

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    JS Ise sails in the Philippine Sea as an MV-22 Osprey conducts touch-and-go flight training in the Philippine Sea, August 24, 2021. Cross-deck training with allies and partners enhances our ability to work together and remain tactically proficient. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    VIRIN: 210824-M-RJ196-1020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts training with Allies and Partners [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Interoperability
    MV-22 Osprey
    VMM-265

