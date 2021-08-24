31st MEU conducts training with Allies and Partners

A U.S. Marine with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) overlooks the JS Ise in the Philippine sea as an MV-22 Osprey conducts touch-and-go flight training, August 24, 2021. Cross-deck training with allies and partners enhances our ability to work together and remain tactically proficient. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

