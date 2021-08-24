PACIFIC OCEAN (August 25, 2021) Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Hailey Leistner, left, from Oklahoma City, Ok., and Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Brennan Stevens, from Worcester, Mass., throw a buoy over the side of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 25. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and server as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6805845
|VIRIN:
|210825-N-ZW128-1010
|Resolution:
|4223x3016
|Size:
|933.04 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
