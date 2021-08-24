USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 25, 2021) Aviation Support 2nd Class Michael Mandafe, left, from Iloilo City, Philippines, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andres Gutierrezdiaz, right, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Visalia, Calif., conducts maintenance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 25. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and server as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

