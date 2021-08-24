Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 25, 2021) Aviation Support 2nd Class Michael Mandafe, left, from Iloilo City, Philippines, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andres Gutierrezdiaz, right, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Visalia, Calif., conducts maintenance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 25. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and server as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 18:26
    Photo ID: 6805839
    VIRIN: 210825-N-AH435-1013
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

