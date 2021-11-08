Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Enlisted Marine hosts Senior Enlisted Symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    Top Enlisted Marine hosts Senior Enlisted Symposium

    LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    Mr. Brian Mcguire, Human Performance Branch Head, discusses Human Performance at the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium held at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Va, Aug. 11, 2021. The symposium provided sergeants major, master gunnery sergeants, U.S. Navy command master chiefs, and their spouses updates on Marine Corps programs that impact Marines, Sailors and their families. The Human Performance Branch conducts service-level coordination of human performance and resiliency policies and programs in order to enable the achievement of the Training and Education Command mission to train and educate the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Enlisted Marine hosts Senior Enlisted Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEL
    Navy and Marine Corps team
    Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black
    19th Sergent Major of the Marine Corps
    2021 Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium

