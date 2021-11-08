Top Enlisted Marine hosts Senior Enlisted Symposium

Mr. Brian Mcguire, Human Performance Branch Head, discusses Human Performance at the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Symposium held at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Va, Aug. 11, 2021. The symposium provided sergeants major, master gunnery sergeants, U.S. Navy command master chiefs, and their spouses updates on Marine Corps programs that impact Marines, Sailors and their families. The Human Performance Branch conducts service-level coordination of human performance and resiliency policies and programs in order to enable the achievement of the Training and Education Command mission to train and educate the force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Victoria Ross)

