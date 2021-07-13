Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots

    Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-1 Mirages from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, undergo preflight checks at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 13, 2021. The Airborne Tactical Advantage Company sent their assets to NAS Key West in support of the 43rd Fighter Squadron's capstone event where the squadron's student pilots practiced dissimilar combat air training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:38
    Photo ID: 6805290
    VIRIN: 210713-F-WV167-3024
    Resolution: 3480x1724
    Size: 714.62 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Adversary Air
    F-1 Mirage

