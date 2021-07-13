Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots

F-1 Mirages from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, undergo preflight checks at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 13, 2021. The Airborne Tactical Advantage Company sent their assets to NAS Key West in support of the 43rd Fighter Squadron’s capstone event where the squadron’s student pilots practiced dissimilar combat air training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

