    Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots [Image 1 of 2]

    Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A contractor F-1 Mirage flies over Ft. Worth Alliance Airport, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019. This was the first time an F-1 owned by a private adversary air company had flown in United States airspace. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:38
    Photo ID: 6805289
    VIRIN: 210820-F-AA987-0001
    Resolution: 980x653
    Size: 70.68 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots
    Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots

    TAGS

    Adversary Air
    F-1 Mirage

