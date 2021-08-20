Train like you fight; realistic opponents make for capable pilots

A contractor F-1 Mirage flies over Ft. Worth Alliance Airport, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019. This was the first time an F-1 owned by a private adversary air company had flown in United States airspace. (Courtesy photo)
