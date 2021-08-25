NHBC Mayport

210825-N-KK394-1020

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2021) Hospitalman Patsy Erwin poses for a photo with Capt. Teresa Allen, Commander, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, in recognition of her contributions on the Navy softball team for the 2021 Armed Forces Women's Softball Championship. The Navy team won the championship title for the first time in 35 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

