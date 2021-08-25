Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210825-N-KK394-1016
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2021) Capt. Teresa Allen, Commander, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, speaks with Hospitalman Patsy Erwin about Erwin's contributions on the Navy softball team for the 2021 Armed Forces Women's Softball Championship. The Navy team won the championship title for the first time in 35 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    This work, NHBC Mayport [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hospital
    NAVSTA Mayport
    Sotfball
    NHBC Mayport

