NHBC Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2021) Capt. Teresa Allen, Commander, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, speaks with Hospitalman Patsy Erwin about Erwin's contributions on the Navy softball team for the 2021 Armed Forces Women's Softball Championship. The Navy team won the championship title for the first time in 35 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

