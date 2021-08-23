RNZAF AVM Visits VP-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – U.S. Navy Capt. John Spore, right, commanding officer of Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30), poses for a photo in front of a P-8A Poseidon with Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark, Chief of Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, in the hangar of VP-30 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville August 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Rebekah Montanez)
