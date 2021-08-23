JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – U.S. Navy Capt. John Spore, right, commanding officer of Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30), poses for a photo in front of a P-8A Poseidon with Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark, Chief of Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, in the hangar of VP-30 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville August 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Rebekah Montanez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 10:39 Photo ID: 6804997 VIRIN: 210823-N-BZ485-1001 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 833.35 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RNZAF AVM Visits VP-30 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.