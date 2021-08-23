JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – Air Vice Marshal Andrew Clark, Chief of Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, receives a tour from Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30) leadership of a P-8A Poseidon in the VP-30 hangar at Naval Air Station Jacksonville August 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC2 Rebekah M. Montanez)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 10:40
|Photo ID:
|6804998
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-BZ485-1002
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|762.73 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RNZAF AVM Visits VP-30 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT