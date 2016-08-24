The U.S. Navy Band's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Master Chief Musician James Armstrong, presents Chief Musician Richard Reed from Jacksonville, Fla., with a commemorative drum head celebrating myriad career milestones upon his retirement from active duty after 24 years of naval service.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 10:26
|Photo ID:
|6804967
|VIRIN:
|210825-N-PN185-014
|Resolution:
|4948x3301
|Size:
|13.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Musician Richard Reed Retires After 24 Years of Naval Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
