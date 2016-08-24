Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Musician Richard Reed Retires After 24 Years of Naval Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Musician Richard Reed Retires After 24 Years of Naval Service

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band's Senior Enlisted Advisor, Master Chief Musician James Armstrong, presents Chief Musician Richard Reed from Jacksonville, Fla., with a commemorative drum head celebrating myriad career milestones upon his retirement from active duty after 24 years of naval service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2016
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 10:26
    Photo ID: 6804967
    VIRIN: 210825-N-PN185-014
    Resolution: 4948x3301
    Size: 13.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Musician Richard Reed Retires After 24 Years of Naval Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall Retires After 22 Years of Naval Service
    Chief Musician Richard Reed Retires After 24 Years of Naval Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Retirement
    Richard Reed
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT