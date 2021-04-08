Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall, from Roswell, Ga., receives a letter of appreciation from Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band, on the occasion of his retirement after 22 years of naval service.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 10:26
|Photo ID:
|6804966
|VIRIN:
|210804-N-PN185-004
|Resolution:
|6837x4560
|Size:
|21.67 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall Retires After 22 Years of Naval Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT