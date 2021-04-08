Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall Retires After 22 Years of Naval Service [Image 1 of 2]

    Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall Retires After 22 Years of Naval Service

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall, from Roswell, Ga., receives a letter of appreciation from Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band, on the occasion of his retirement after 22 years of naval service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 10:26
    Photo ID: 6804966
    VIRIN: 210804-N-PN185-004
    Resolution: 6837x4560
    Size: 21.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall Retires After 22 Years of Naval Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class David Aspinwall Retires After 22 Years of Naval Service
    Chief Musician Richard Reed Retires After 24 Years of Naval Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Retirement
    Navy Music
    David Aspinwall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT