U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa

U.S. Army infantrymen with Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), take aim before providing suppressive fire during a live-fire training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 24, 2021. Live-fire exercises validate a platoon’s proficiency to take command and control through reinforcing concepts like supporting fire, base of fire and synchronization of fires.



CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a dynamic operational headquarters that ensures strategic partnership with Djibouti, responds to crises, supports operations and protects U.S. interests in East Africa in order to enhance regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

