    U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Doremus, company fire support noncommissioned officer, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), retrieves an M4 carbine from the armory at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 24, 2021, in preparation for a live-fire exercise. Live-fire exercises validate a platoon’s proficiency to take command and control through reinforcing concepts like supporting fire, base of fire and synchronization of fires.

    CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a dynamic operational headquarters that ensures strategic partnership with Djibouti, responds to crises, supports operations and protects U.S. interests in East Africa in order to enhance regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 04:33
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct Live-Fire Training in Djibouti, Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    live-fire
    infantry
    weapons
    army

