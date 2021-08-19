210819-N-YP246-1096 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Andre Christian (center) serves Sailors during a Mongolian Night hosted by the First Class Petty Officer Association aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 02:58 Photo ID: 6803977 VIRIN: 210819-N-YP246-1096 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 929.54 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mongolian Night [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.