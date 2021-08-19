Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mongolian Night [Image 9 of 10]

    Mongolian Night

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210819-N-YP246-1094 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2021) Engineman 1st Class Larissa Guarino (left) and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Allen Sarcos man the grill during a Mongolian Night hosted by the First Class Petty Officer Association aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

