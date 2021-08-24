MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, recovers overhead F-35B Lightning II’s, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron VMFA-121. VP-10 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 23:28 Photo ID: 6802680 VIRIN: 210824-N-GR586-1111 Resolution: 3898x2595 Size: 2.55 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.