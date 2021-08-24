Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, recovers overhead F-35B Lightning II’s, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron VMFA-121. VP-10 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 Trains at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

